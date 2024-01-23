Is Gunna A Crip Gang Member? YSL Co-Defendant Claims Yes

Gunna's been enjoying life outside the walls of his cell since December 2022, but that doesn't mean his name is completely removed from the YSL RICO trial. Though he hasn't been in court watching Jeffrey Williams attempt to fight the slew of charges brought against him, the Atlanta-based creative has been making his support for Young Thug felt consistently during performances. Despite his solidarity, Gunna remains on the outs with several rappers, Lil Baby among them, who've accused him of "snitching" on the So Much Fun artist.

In order to come home from jail, the 30-year-old took what's known as an Alford plea. Since then, he's been mostly focused on his music with a Gift & a Curse putting him back on the map in 2023. Now, however, Gunna is facing allegations from another YSL co-defendant – Trontavious "Slug" Stephens – who's been on the witness stand for a minute now. According to Thugger's business partner, his "Hot" collaborator is one of the gang members who was a part of the Young Slime Life collective. Mostly Bloods are tied to the group, however, some Crips apparently were too.

Gunna Has Ties to Crips, Trontavious "Slug" Stephens Says in Court

"Is Gunna a Crip?" one prosecutor asked Slug during his time on the stand on Monday (January 22). As per HipHopDX, the latter simply responded, "Yeah." In the past, the embattled lyricist was denied bond due to his alleged links to Atlanta's Shady Park Crips. "[My client] is not involved in any of the so-called Shady Park Crips matters," his attorney declared back in 2022.

While Gunna's name is being brought up in the Georgia courtroom full of his old friends, the "fukumean" hitmaker's been booked and busy overseas amid Paris Fashion Week. He's always had a love for styling himself in designer drip, but thanks to his newfound confidence, the YSL star is building relationships with brands like never before. Check out Chris Brown's reaction to his recent performance at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

