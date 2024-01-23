Is Gunna A Crip Gang Member? YSL Co-Defendant Claims Yes

Trontavious "Slug" Stephens hasn't been fully cooperative on the witness stand, but he did share some interesting allegations in court this week.

BYHayley Hynes
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Gunna's been enjoying life outside the walls of his cell since December 2022, but that doesn't mean his name is completely removed from the YSL RICO trial. Though he hasn't been in court watching Jeffrey Williams attempt to fight the slew of charges brought against him, the Atlanta-based creative has been making his support for Young Thug felt consistently during performances. Despite his solidarity, Gunna remains on the outs with several rappers, Lil Baby among them, who've accused him of "snitching" on the So Much Fun artist.

In order to come home from jail, the 30-year-old took what's known as an Alford plea. Since then, he's been mostly focused on his music with a Gift & a Curse putting him back on the map in 2023. Now, however, Gunna is facing allegations from another YSL co-defendant – Trontavious "Slug" Stephens – who's been on the witness stand for a minute now. According to Thugger's business partner, his "Hot" collaborator is one of the gang members who was a part of the Young Slime Life collective. Mostly Bloods are tied to the group, however, some Crips apparently were too.

Read More: Young Thug & YSL Trial: State Motions To Block RICO Case's Live Stream

Gunna Has Ties to Crips, Trontavious "Slug" Stephens Says in Court

"Is Gunna a Crip?" one prosecutor asked Slug during his time on the stand on Monday (January 22). As per HipHopDX, the latter simply responded, "Yeah." In the past, the embattled lyricist was denied bond due to his alleged links to Atlanta's Shady Park Crips. "[My client] is not involved in any of the so-called Shady Park Crips matters," his attorney declared back in 2022.

While Gunna's name is being brought up in the Georgia courtroom full of his old friends, the "fukumean" hitmaker's been booked and busy overseas amid Paris Fashion Week. He's always had a love for styling himself in designer drip, but thanks to his newfound confidence, the YSL star is building relationships with brands like never before. Check out Chris Brown's reaction to his recent performance at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chris Brown Vibes To Gunna's Performance During Paris Fashion Week

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.