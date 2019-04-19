crip
- Pop CultureIs Gunna A Crip Gang Member? YSL Co-Defendant Claims YesTrontavious "Slug" Stephens hasn't been fully cooperative on the witness stand, but he did share some interesting allegations in court this week.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSkip Bayless Questions If Ja Morant Is A CripSkip Bayless had some questions about Ja Morant.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super BowlTwitter reacts to Snoop Dogg doing the Crip Walk during the Super Bowl halftime show. By Aron A.
- NewsQuando Rondo Stays Consistent On "Dead Wrong"Quando Rondo reps his blue flag on the new single "Dead Wrong."By Alex Zidel
- SportsRussell Westbrook Mistakes New Staples Center Name As "Crip Arena"Russ was amused by the mistake.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKeefe D Recalls Confronting Daz, Calls Him An "Off-Brand" CripKeefe says he caught Daz in a dispensary. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureSanyika Shakur, Ex-Crip Member Known As Monster Kody, Dead At 57: ReportVince Staples and Glasses Malone pay their respect to Sanyika Shakur. By Aron A.
- GossipHouston Crip FDA Claims Mo3 Killed 2 People Months Before He DiedHouston Crip FDA alleges that Mo3 killed two people after being ambushed at V Live Houston in September 2020.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFaizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East's Crip CredFaizon Love takes a moment to elaborate on his harsh words for Dave East, maintaining that gang culture should be taken seriously. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBlueface Trolls Kourtney & Kim Kardashian For Throwback Gang Sign PhotoBlueface finds an old picture of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian throwing up gang signs, welcoming them to his crip family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuando Rondo Admits He "Didn't Even Write" Half The Songs On "QPac"Quando Rondo confessed that he actually wasn't even involved in the writing process for half the songs off his debut album, "QPac."By Lynn S.
- GramRoddy Ricch Still Repping Crip During QuarantineRoddy Ricch stepped out to get some essential goods and he made sure to protect himself by wearing a Crip bandana over his face.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsO.T. Genasis Suggests Keyshia Cole Might Be Behind "Never Knew" RemovalThe side-eye says it all.By Aron A.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Friend Shot & Killed, His Final Words Cursed Out The PoliceArsenio Gravesande was reportedly pronounced dead after a shooting on the East Coast.By Alex Zidel
- GramBlueface Receives Absurd Diamond Encrusted Bandana From Avianne & Co.Blueface gets another piece from the renowned jeweler. By Cole Blake
- NewsThe Game & J. Stone Ponder The Life On "See You Fail"J. Stone & The Game lament the betrayal they face on the daily. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYG Releases "33 Crip Balloons" To Tribute Nipsey HussleYG sends a gift up to heaven for his boy Nipsey Hussle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game's License Plate On His Crip-Colored Lamborghini Now Reads "RIP NIP"The Game finds another to pay respect to his fallen comrade Nipsey Hussle.By Devin Ch