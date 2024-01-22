Chris Brown Vibes To Gunna's Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Brown was enjoying Gunna's hit song "fukumean."

Chris Brown

All week celebrities from across the fashion, music, and entertainment landscape are in Paris to watch some of the biggest names in fashion debut new work. Among those in attendance was Chris Brown, who is seemingly staying busy. After videos made the rounds online of him sitting next to Quavo during a show, he responded. Brown doubled down on his beef with the former Migos rapper in an Instagram comment maligning that he doesn't get to pick where he sits. The post reminded some fans that the beef even existed in the first place as it's been dormant for quite a while.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Chris Brown and Gunna at the same show. The pair were in attendance for the AMIRI show last week. But now even more videos of the duo are popping up. A new clip being shared online is of Gunna performing his smash hit "Fukumean" for a pretty packed crowd. It's unclear if this is at the same show or not, but Brown is once again in attendance. He isn't just there though, he's seemingly having a pretty good time vibing along to the performance. The pair have collaborated once before on record. Gunna turned up for a feature on Brown's song "Heat" from his 2019 album Indigo. Check out the video of Brown at Gunna's Paris Fashion Week performance below.

Chris Brown Enjoying Himself At Gunna Show

Gunna wasn't the only celeb that Brown made waves for crossing paths with recently. Last week he popped up courtside at a USC basketball game alongside Saweetie. Though the team itself has underperformed this year, many were focused on other things. The rapper is fresh off a relationship with YG which was formally ended earlier this month. While Brown and Saweetie don't have any confirmed involvement, fans nonetheless jumped to conclusions seeing the pair together so shortly after her breakup.

What do you think of Chris Brown enjoying Gunna's performance during Paris Fashion Week? Do you hope the pair collaborate again on something soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

