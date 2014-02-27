Young Gangsta, more commonly known as YG, is an emerging emcee from Compton, California. Since being inspired to rap by a hater's MySpace diss during his time at Paramount High School, he's gone on to release five mixtapes, and has collaborated with the likes of Nipsey Hussle, 2 Chainz, E-40, Iamsu!, Problem, Young Scooter, Kid Ink, Kirko Bangz, French Montana, Wale, Dom Kennedy, Cash Out, Clyde Carson, Joe Moses, Funkmaster Flex, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Porter, Jeremih, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Big K.R.I.T. and more. He also owns and operates his own imprint, Pu$haz Ink, which is currently home to DJ Mustard (who acts as president), PC, Reem Riches, TeeCee48000 and Ty Dolla $ign.

Most recently, YG's enjoyed a surge in popularity due to the success of his Platinum-certified single "My Nigga", which features Young Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan and has spawned a slew of remixes from other notable artists. Considering his Drake co-sign, and his affiliation with one of the hottest producers in the game (DJ Mustard), it looks like his major label debut My Krazy Life (slated to drop on March 18th, 2014) will be a big moment for the Bompton rapper. His career may have been birthed out of the blue, but he's since discovered that rap is something he truly loves doing, as well as an effective means of avoiding death or imprisonment. Stay tuned.