YSL Co-Founder Tries To Provide "Truly Humble Under God" References In Young Thug's Music

A co-founder of YSL says that Young Thug has referenced his "Truly Humble Under God" acronym in a number of his songs.

Trontavious Stephens, a co-founder of YSL who took a plea deal in the group's ongoing RICO trial, testified in court on Monday. While on the stand, he faced questions from the prosecution about the lyrical content of Young Thug's music. At one point, the prosecutor asks him to provide a single example of the rapper referencing his "Truly Humble Under God" acronym.

"A number of them. You gotta pay attention," Stephens claims, before saying he would need some time to think of a specific example. "A number of songs on the last album, Punk," he eventually says before providing the song, “Droppin Jewels." While he can't think of the word, "God," being used, he suggests the references are implied.

Young Thug Attends Meet & Greet

From there, the prosecution asks Stephens about the mention of the selling of drugs in Thug's music. They reference the song, "Pushin P," in particular, and theorize it's a reference to Percocet. Stephens says he can't recall Thug ever mentioning Percocets on the track. Check out the clips of his testimony below, as shared by Meghann Cuniff.

Trontavious Stephens Discusses Young Thug's Acronym

Thug is facing multiple charges in addition to violating Georgia's RICO Act. As the trial continues, the state will attempt to prove YSL is a violent gang who have committed armed robbery, conspiracy to murder, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.

