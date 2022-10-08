ysl gang indictment
- MusicYSL Co-Founder Tries To Provide "Truly Humble Under God" References In Young Thug's MusicA co-founder of YSL says that Young Thug has referenced his "Truly Humble Under God" acronym in a number of his songs.By Cole Blake
- MusicYSL RICO Trial To Resume Following YSL Polo ConvictionMore news on Young Thug's future could emerge soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Optimistic Message For His NephewYoung Thug says that he's on the way home.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Update: Young Thug Being Charged With 8 CountsThe 31-year-old was facing a possible 65 counts.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicLil Duke Takes Plea Deal Following Gunna & Other YSL MembersFollowing Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy, and Slimelife Shawty, longtime member Lil Duke has entered a deal with authorities.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Lawyer Speaks On Recent YSL DealsBrian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSlimelife Shawty Released In Third YSL Plea DealThe YSL rapper entered a similar plea deal to Gunna's and took to Instagram to share the good news.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFulton County DA Files Motion To Delay YSL RICO Trial By Two MonthsDistrict Attorney Fani Willis' motion claims that more than a quarter of the suspects rounded up earlier this year currently do not have legal representation.By Hayley Hynes