YSL RICO Trial To Resume Following YSL Polo Conviction

More news on Young Thug’s future could emerge soon.

The YSL RICO trial is still in its discovery phase and had been on pause for a while. The reason for the pause was YSL Polo, whose real name is Cordarius Dorsey. He was facing separate murder charges for an incident in 2020. That trial had to be completed before the YSL trial as a whole could move forward. As of today, he's been found guilty of the murder and will begin his path towards sentencing while the YSL trial will be restarted. YSL Polo was removed from the rest of the YSL RICO defendants last week after a viral video made the rounds of him behaving strangely, causing Young Thug's lawyer to move for severance.

Young Thug has been in police custody since last May as a result of the YSL RICO indictment. Thug, Gunna, and numerous other notable YSL affiliates were among 28 arrested. The group were hit with 56 different crimes as a part of the massive RICO indictment. Even more, charges were tacked on after police executed numerous searches and discovered more illegal substances and weapons. The indictments shocked many fans and fellow rappers and began a movement to free Thugger that hasn't slowed down in the year since.

YSL Polo Convicted Of Second Murder

Earlier this year, Young Thug dropped his new album Business Is Business. The project was executive produced by Metro Boomin on Thugger's behalf while he was incarcerated. The album sports an absolutely stacked feature list including Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. It went on to debut at number two on the Hot 100. The album has been one of the biggest selling rap projects of 2023 so far.

The biggest hit from the Business Is Business "Oh U Went" with Drake is still on the Hot 100 this week. What do you think of YSL Polo being convicted of another murder just days after bizarre video of his behavior hit the internet? Let us know in the comment section below.

