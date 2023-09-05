Mariah The Scientist Shows No Signs Of Straying From Young Thug As Rapper Remains Behind Bars

Spending the past year and a half in jail has been trying on Young Thug’s mental health, but it’s also left a hole in the life of his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. The pair began spending time together romantically just months before he was arrested on RICO charges, and the YSL leader has done his best to make sure she can feel his love through the distance. Seeing as she’s a rising R&B star in her own right, Mariah likely has plenty of suitors sliding into her DMs. However, in a recent interview, the Atlanta native confirmed that she’s holding out for Thugger’s release, no matter how long it takes.

“What would you say to people who had something to say about you saying, ‘Free my baby daddy,’ or ‘Free Thug!'”? the journalist speaking with the “Church” artist asked. “I feel like, and this is in all honesty, there is nobody on planet Earth that can get between me and supporting my man,” The Scientist confidently responded. “I’m sorry, it’s just not gonna happen,” she assured any doubters out there.

Mariah the Scientist Gives An Update on Her Situation with Young Thug

Mariah then called out people on the internet for making assumptions about her and Thug, among other things, and being judgemental. “They have a lot to say, but I’m sorry to hear that you don’t understand what I got going on,” the 25-year-old continued to clap back at haters. “Maybe one day you will, but the odds are you won’t. I don’t feel the need to explain and express to somebody the love I have for somebody else… It’s not gonna change what I have going on, what people have to say.”

Unfortunately for Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist’s love life, it doesn’t look as though the So Much Fun hitmaker will be freed from jail anytime soon. Lawyers are still struggling to find the right candidates to sit on a jury, and amid that search, they’re also seeking to have YSL Polo removed from the trial due to his erratic behaviour. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

