Mariah The Scientist Declares Young Thug Her “Baby Daddy” During Festival Set

Mariah The Scientist was among many great artists who performed at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco on Friday (August 11). Moreover, her engaging set saw a highlight when she took a moment to address a more personal and pressing issue at hand. Of course, you might know the Atlanta native not just as a compelling artist, but also as Young Thug’s flame, who’s currently in prison on RICO charges related to his YSL collective. During her performance, she confirmed the extent of their relationship and expressed strong support for his freedom. Furthermore, the crowd was incredibly receptive to this, and called for a prompt prison exit along with her.

“Now, you know I got a man,” Mariah The Scientist told the large crowd before her at the Outside Lands festival. “He locked up. Free my baby daddy!” Then, the crowd erupted in a “Free Thug” chant which the R&B singer fired up and directed, which was a great sight to see. Young Thug’s court case has been one of the biggest and most complicated rap stories of the past few years, and it looks no closer to commencing. With that in mind, many want the Atlanta trap pioneer to enjoy himself and escape these conditions ahead of the real trial’s inception.

Mariah The Scientist Calls For “Baby Daddy” Young Thug’s Freedom

While Mariah The Scientist never publicly confirmed a romance with Thugger, their social media presence certainly made it clear. For example, they thirsted over pictures of each other in the past, regardless of whether Young Thug was behind bars or not. In addition, the 25-year-old tweeted of her longing for him while he’s in prison, lamenting the fact that he’s not by her side. Rumors flared all the way back in 2021, and it’s kind of wild to see how far they went without official confirmation from either, even though it was pretty clear-cut.

Meanwhile, just like the rest of us, there’s not much else Mariah can do but wait for case updates and support YSL from afar. Hopefully her family life and personal struggles can see some healing if she’s able to see Jeffery again. Until then, at least she has a whole fanbase behind her. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, stay logged into HNHH.

