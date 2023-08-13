Young Thug Helping His Lawyer In Court During Hearing: Watch

Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is still hanging in an odd limbo state, but that’s not letting the defense team get their spirits down. Moreover, a video recently emerged online of Thugger helping his lawyer Brian Steel with proceedings during a court hearing. Specifically, it seems like Steel enlisted the Atlanta trap pioneer to help him take some notes down, as he put pen to paper when the judge clarified some numbers. It may be a very small and, for many, meaningless task, but it’s not every day you see defendants being an active part of the courtroom process. At best, it serves as a heartening symbol for both Thug and Steel working their hardest to make their case together.

Furthermore, both have done everything they can to both move this trial forward and get the freedom they seek. The last update on this case was the defense team moving to exclude evidence of alleged goat sacrifices from the trial. Of course, this was a bizarre and concerning development, if only because of the dark and mysterious nature of the act and its ludicrousness when said out loud. Regardless, it’s similar to other motions to dismiss artifacts, statements, and other pieces of evidence that could paint Young Thug and YSL in a negative light in ways that don’t relate to the indicted charges.

Read More: Drake Supports Young Thug With Custom “STOP RICO” Hoodie

Young Thug Takes Notes During Hearing

Unfortunately, many of these efforts have not worked out in their favor. The BUSINESS IS BUSINESS MC saw multiple denials of bond, the most recent of which came after a hospital scare. With jury selection still underway amid multiple delays, it could be a long time before the trial actually gets up and running. Despite the suggestion that the developments right now are moot, there’s been no shortage of wild and consequential layers added to this story.

Meanwhile, fans still appreciate any chance to see Jeffery throughout all this. Sometimes, he looks distraught, whereas on other days like this note-taking instance, he seems to keep his head up through it all. All fans can hope for is that his health is much better now, and that this long wait doesn’t take a tougher toll on him. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO case, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Judge Approves Search Warrant For Laptop In YSL RICO Case