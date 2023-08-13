Young Thug Helping His Lawyer In Court During Hearing: Watch

Thugger is returning the favor to his biggest ally in this chapter of his life.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Young Thug Helping His Lawyer In Court During Hearing: Watch

Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is still hanging in an odd limbo state, but that’s not letting the defense team get their spirits down. Moreover, a video recently emerged online of Thugger helping his lawyer Brian Steel with proceedings during a court hearing. Specifically, it seems like Steel enlisted the Atlanta trap pioneer to help him take some notes down, as he put pen to paper when the judge clarified some numbers. It may be a very small and, for many, meaningless task, but it’s not every day you see defendants being an active part of the courtroom process. At best, it serves as a heartening symbol for both Thug and Steel working their hardest to make their case together.

Furthermore, both have done everything they can to both move this trial forward and get the freedom they seek. The last update on this case was the defense team moving to exclude evidence of alleged goat sacrifices from the trial. Of course, this was a bizarre and concerning development, if only because of the dark and mysterious nature of the act and its ludicrousness when said out loud. Regardless, it’s similar to other motions to dismiss artifacts, statements, and other pieces of evidence that could paint Young Thug and YSL in a negative light in ways that don’t relate to the indicted charges.

Read More: Drake Supports Young Thug With Custom “STOP RICO” Hoodie

Young Thug Takes Notes During Hearing

Unfortunately, many of these efforts have not worked out in their favor. The BUSINESS IS BUSINESS MC saw multiple denials of bond, the most recent of which came after a hospital scare. With jury selection still underway amid multiple delays, it could be a long time before the trial actually gets up and running. Despite the suggestion that the developments right now are moot, there’s been no shortage of wild and consequential layers added to this story.

Meanwhile, fans still appreciate any chance to see Jeffery throughout all this. Sometimes, he looks distraught, whereas on other days like this note-taking instance, he seems to keep his head up through it all. All fans can hope for is that his health is much better now, and that this long wait doesn’t take a tougher toll on him. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO case, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Judge Approves Search Warrant For Laptop In YSL RICO Case

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.