Judge Approves Search Warrant For Laptop In YSL RICO Case

Yesterday, Chief Judge Ural Glanville ruled that a laptop owned by attorney Eric Johnson is allowed to be searched. Allegedly, one of the defendants in the YSL case used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Stanley, a former courthouse deputy. She is also said to have had a romantic relationship with the defendant, Christian Eppinger. Johnson had requested that his laptop be returned to him, however, the judge decided there was enough probable cause for a search.

Following news of the courthouse romance, Stanley was let go from her position and arrested. She’s now charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, violating her oath of office, and more. Shortly after her arrest, Stanley was released on a $70K bond. Johnson is accused of allowing Eppinger to use his laptop in the courtroom. Apparently, deputies even have photos of Eppinger using the device to access Instagram.

Laptop Seized In YSL Case

Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia.

Defendants are allowed to use their attorneys’ computers, however, what they can use them for is limited. They are only supposed to be accessing evidence on the devices, and they are not permitted for personal use. A special master was appointed by the judge to supervise the search of the laptop. This was done in order to protect any potentially sensitive information on the device, like details of the case or clients.

A few weeks back, Young Thug was also denied bond for the third time. He’s been behind bars in Georgia for over a year now, facing multiple charges tied to YSL. YSL has been labeled a “criminal street gang” amid the RICO case, which has seen the arrests of over 25 YSL members. Jury selection for the trial is still ongoing. “We’re taking a lot of time,” Suri Chadha Jimenez, who represents one of the defendants says. “To make sure people who have hardships are heard, and we end up with a jury that will give us the attention we deserve.”

