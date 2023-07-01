Young Thug Denied Bond Again In RICO Case

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, began his bond hearing today (July 21). Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the YSL figurehead will be getting out from behind bars any time soon. It was reported today that the he’s been denied bond, now for the third time. The rapper has been in custody in Georgia for over a year, facing multiple RICO charges tied to YSL being labeled a “criminal street gang.”

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steele, argued in court that he should be released due to ongoing health concerns. The attorney claimed the rapper is “languishing” in jail due to allegedly poor living conditions. “This lifestyle has caused physical harm to Mr. Williams,” Steele claimed. Young Thug was hospitalized two times within 24 hours in May. “I’m concerned about his well-being, his condition,” one of his lawyers, Keith Adams, told the judge at the time.

Young Thug's Bond Hearing

“Mr. Williams has seen no sunlight since May 9, 2022 and the only fresh air that he receives is during the time that the doors are open on the transport to and from the Courthouse,” the motion reads, “Additionally, exercise is limited in the small jail cell.” It also claims that Young Thug “has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt.” His defense believes that he’s being denied bond based on “mostly repeating allegations contained in the indictment.”

Apparently, Judge Ural Glanville feels as though Young Thug is a risk to society, raising allegations that the rapper intimidated witnesses. Another defendant in the YSL RICO trial, Yak Gotti, was also denied bond today. Young Thug dropped a new album from behind bars last month, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. It features several high profile features, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, and more. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, however, it is the only of the rapper’s LPs that has not hit No. 1.

