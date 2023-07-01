The jury selection process continues in YSL’s RICO trial. Young Thug remains behind bars, as his label being accused of being “criminal street gang.” Recently, Judge Ural Glanville had some choice words for one prospective juror in the RICO trial. She was held in contempt earlier this week after failing to attend a previously scheduled court date.

The judge reprimanded her in court on Wednesday (July 12), stressing the importance of following through with her civic duty. The woman went on to defend herself, explaining that she didn’t intentionally miss the court date. “I literally forgot,” she told Judge Glanville, “it was not a malicious act.” The woman continued, “It was not that I just decided to not come show up that day. I came to other dates.””I find that to be unacceptable,” he later clapped back.

Judge Angry At Prospective Juror For Missing Court Date

The judge went on to explain that the woman had previously contacted the fire marshal claiming that the courtroom was over capacity. He explained that it’s her right to call the fire marshal, and to be annoyed that she’s on jury duty. Despite this, he reminded her that jury duty “is very very serious.” “I want you to see the process,” he added, “And I think that those who know you need to see that this is important.” She was ordered by the judge to attend the first five days of the RICO trial.

Recently, Young Thug’s son shared some concerning messages on social media. “I’m ready to die,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, “come get me.” For obvious reasons, supporters were worried. YSL’s Lil Gotit eased fan’s concerns earlier this week, however, sharing a clip alongside the boy. “He good,” he says in the clip. Lil Gotit also took him shopping in hopes to lighten his mood. Young Thug’s son later spoke in a clip, assuring fans that he’s doing just fine.

