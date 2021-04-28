juror
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Prosecutors Tracked Possible Juror For Weeks: ReportFulton County prosecutors reportedly asked Judge Glanville to dismiss this individual after surveilling their actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Juror Calls Murder Case "A Really Bad Situation Of Being Framed""Melly was a very good person," according to the former juror.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePotential Juror In Young Thug's Trial Held In Contempt, Says She "Literally Forgot" To Show UpJudge Glanville reprimanded the woman in court earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Sick Juror Replaced By AlternateJournalist Bryson "Boom" Paul continues to provide updates on the trial as an ill juror's departure goes by smoothly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Case: Potential Juror Jailed For Recording TrialJudge Glanville scolded the juror for ignoring his clear instructions on what not to do in the courtroom.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Judge Holds Potential Juror In Contempt For Contacting Reporter In Young Thug TrialA prospective juror disobeyed court orders by reaching out to a reporter, and must now attend the first five days of trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Not Charged With Witness Intimidation, Court Says Juror 39 Rode With Him In An ElevatorAs the Canadian returned to court on Monday, it was revealed that a female jury member was seen riding with Lanez and his legal team.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Juror Opens Up About The Hardest Part Of The TrialOne of the jurors on the Derek Chauvin case revealed there was no pressure behind reaching the guilty verdict.By Aron A.