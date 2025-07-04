Diddy Trial Juror Claims Celebrity Status Didn't Influence Verdict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Trial Juror Celebrity Verdict Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another individual involved in the case, an alternate juror in the Diddy trial, recently spoke to CNN about the "freak-off" videos they saw.

Now that the Diddy verdict is officially in, celebrities, witnesses, and subpoenaed individuals aren't the only ones reacting to it. As caught by Billboard, a juror in the case spoke about the decision-making process under anonymity to ABC News on Thursday (July 3).

According to the report, the juror said he heard a legal pundit suggest that Sean Combs' massive celebrity status influenced the jury's decision. The juror reportedly called this interpretation "highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process." In addition, the juror claimed they would treat anyone with the same respect and scrutiny they treated the Bad Boy mogul, regardless of how famous they are.

"We spent over two days deliberating," the juror reportedly remarked to the outlet. "Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say."

Other folks involved in the case to some degree also gave some statements to the media. For example, an alternate juror in the Diddy trial claimed to CNN that "freak-offs" seemed consensual in videos that prosecutors and defense attorneys showed to the court.

Read More: Diddy's Former Chef Claims She Feared Being Murdered For Accusing Him Of Abuse

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, most of the general population is more concerned with Diddy's future developments. This relates to Judge Arun Subramanian denying his bond package proposal once more. According to the judge, this is because Puff's history of domestic violence still makes him a danger to society despite the acquittal of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Judge Subramanian proposed a sentencing date of October 3, but this did not set itself in stone just yet. Rather, the court will reportedly hold a hearing next week on Tuesday, July 8 to discuss the sentencing schedule with more detail. For convictions on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars if the sentences run consecutively.

However, Diddy might receive credit for the time in prison he already served. We still have to wait for an official sentence to get a better idea of his future.

Read More: Did Diddy Beat The Case? Everything To Know About His Conviction & Sentencing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.8K
Diddy Juror Dismissed Trial Inconsistent Hip Hop News Music Diddy Juror Has Officially Been Dismissed From The Trial Due To Inconsistent Statements 3.1K
Diddy New Trial Date Prosecutors Original Cassie Footage Hip Hop News Music Diddy Receives New Trial Date As Prosecutors Claim To Have Original Cassie Assault Footage 673
Diddy Legal Team Prosecutors Jury Questionnaire Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Legal Team Argues With Prosecutors About Controversial Jury Questionnaire 526