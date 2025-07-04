Diddy Trial Juror Claims Celebrity Status Didn't Influence Verdict

Now that the Diddy verdict is officially in, celebrities, witnesses, and subpoenaed individuals aren't the only ones reacting to it. As caught by Billboard, a juror in the case spoke about the decision-making process under anonymity to ABC News on Thursday (July 3).

According to the report, the juror said he heard a legal pundit suggest that Sean Combs' massive celebrity status influenced the jury's decision. The juror reportedly called this interpretation "highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process." In addition, the juror claimed they would treat anyone with the same respect and scrutiny they treated the Bad Boy mogul, regardless of how famous they are.

"We spent over two days deliberating," the juror reportedly remarked to the outlet. "Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say."

Other folks involved in the case to some degree also gave some statements to the media. For example, an alternate juror in the Diddy trial claimed to CNN that "freak-offs" seemed consensual in videos that prosecutors and defense attorneys showed to the court.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, most of the general population is more concerned with Diddy's future developments. This relates to Judge Arun Subramanian denying his bond package proposal once more. According to the judge, this is because Puff's history of domestic violence still makes him a danger to society despite the acquittal of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Judge Subramanian proposed a sentencing date of October 3, but this did not set itself in stone just yet. Rather, the court will reportedly hold a hearing next week on Tuesday, July 8 to discuss the sentencing schedule with more detail. For convictions on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars if the sentences run consecutively.