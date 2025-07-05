While most of the conversation around the Diddy trial these days concerns its uncertain future, there are still courtroom stories to go over. One of them emerged in an AllHipHop report about defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, who reportedly saved a life earlier this week.

Various members of the court reportedly awaited Judge Arun Subramanian's decision on Diddy's potential bond on Wednesday afternoon (July 2) in Manhattan court. As we now know, this bail request from Sean Combs' team proved to be unsuccessful. But while waiting for the judge's decision, a man in the courtroom reportedly had a seizure and collapsed to the ground.

Agnifilo immediately went to the man to attend the situation, according to the report. Per eyewitness reports, the unidentified man was convulsing and "repeatedly slamming his head against the marble floor, blood and vomit pouring from his mouth."

"I can’t imagine a busier five-minute period in my life," Marc Agnifilo reportedly told The New York Post. "I’m going down to see Combs. Everything was so intense, and my mind was on the case, and I walk out, and a man falls and is clearly seizing. It seemed pretty dire. I was worried about him."

Is Diddy Out Of Jail?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"I’ve just dealt with lots of seizures," he added. "I just know exactly what to do because I’ve dealt with this before." Agnifilo's legal colleague Jacob Kaplan reportedly placed a backpack under the man's head to mitigate further harm, supporting his head for safety purposes.

Then, Marc Agnifilo's daughter Sofia, a paralegal, an an unspecified member of Diddy's family unit reportedly checked the man's pulse and monitored his breathing. EMS eventually arrived, and respondents carried the man out in a stretcher. His condition remains unknown at press time, as authorities haven't disclosed any details or updates.

Elsewhere, folks continue to debate about the Diddy verdict as more folks involved in the trial speak out. This includes jurors and alternate jurors who have spoken to the media in the case's aftermath. He remains behind bars, but a hearing on Tuesday, July 8 will determine whether the court speeds up his tentative sentencing date of October 3.