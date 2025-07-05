Diddy's Lawyer Reportedly Saved A Man's Life In Courtroom Before Judge's Bond Denial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Lawyer Saved Man Life Courtroom Bond Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs after the 2014 NBA All Star dunk contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While defense attorney Marc Agnifilo was disappointed in the judge's bond decision, he's happy with the Diddy trial's verdict.

While most of the conversation around the Diddy trial these days concerns its uncertain future, there are still courtroom stories to go over. One of them emerged in an AllHipHop report about defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, who reportedly saved a life earlier this week.

Various members of the court reportedly awaited Judge Arun Subramanian's decision on Diddy's potential bond on Wednesday afternoon (July 2) in Manhattan court. As we now know, this bail request from Sean Combs' team proved to be unsuccessful. But while waiting for the judge's decision, a man in the courtroom reportedly had a seizure and collapsed to the ground.

Agnifilo immediately went to the man to attend the situation, according to the report. Per eyewitness reports, the unidentified man was convulsing and "repeatedly slamming his head against the marble floor, blood and vomit pouring from his mouth."

"I can’t imagine a busier five-minute period in my life," Marc Agnifilo reportedly told The New York Post. "I’m going down to see Combs. Everything was so intense, and my mind was on the case, and I walk out, and a man falls and is clearly seizing. It seemed pretty dire. I was worried about him."

Read More: Diddy "Freak-Off" Escort Clayton Howard Continues To Launch Allegations Against Cassie

Is Diddy Out Of Jail?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"I’ve just dealt with lots of seizures," he added. "I just know exactly what to do because I’ve dealt with this before." Agnifilo's legal colleague Jacob Kaplan reportedly placed a backpack under the man's head to mitigate further harm, supporting his head for safety purposes.

Then, Marc Agnifilo's daughter Sofia, a paralegal, an an unspecified member of Diddy's family unit reportedly checked the man's pulse and monitored his breathing. EMS eventually arrived, and respondents carried the man out in a stretcher. His condition remains unknown at press time, as authorities haven't disclosed any details or updates.

Elsewhere, folks continue to debate about the Diddy verdict as more folks involved in the trial speak out. This includes jurors and alternate jurors who have spoken to the media in the case's aftermath. He remains behind bars, but a hearing on Tuesday, July 8 will determine whether the court speeds up his tentative sentencing date of October 3.

Read More: Alternate Juror In Diddy Trial Claims Prosecutors Weakened Case By Seizing Baby Oil

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Defense Team Cassie Both Abusive Hip Hop News Relationships Diddy's Defense Team Claims Cassie & The Mogul Were Both Abusive To Each Other 2.8K
Diddy Judge Explodes Leaks Hip Hop News Music Diddy Judge Explodes In Court After Sealed Information About Case Leaks 22.6K
Mark Geragos Won't Abandon Diddy Hip Hop News Music Mark Geragos Insists He Won’t Abandon Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial 803
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Prosecutors Vehemently Deny Leaking Cassie Footage As Mogul’s Legal Team Explores Every Option 2.2K