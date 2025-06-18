Diddy Judge Explodes In Court After Sealed Information About Case Leaks

The judge overseeing Diddy's federal trial recently gave a serious warning to both the prosecution and the defense.

Diddy's long-awaited federal trial continues, and earlier this week, tensions rose in the courtroom as Judge Jesse M. Subramanian confronted both the prosecution and the defense. According to AllHipHop, he demanded answers about a leaked article referencing sealed proceedings in the Bad Boy founder's case. He made it clear that someone must have allegedly broken the court's strict gag order, warning that it could result in civil or criminal contempt charges.

Reportedly, Judge Subramanian was visibly angry, directing his attention to Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey and lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

"This is the only warning I will give," he said in part, per Meghann Cuniff on X. "Everyone here is on notice that if there is any further violation of this Court's orders or the rules of conduct applicable to these proceedings, that violation will be met with a formal inquiry with people testifying under oath, the delivery of devices and communications to this Court for review and possible civil or criminal sanctions. So don't do it."

Diddy Trial Day 26
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City every since, and in May, his trial finally began. So far, various individuals have taken the stand, including Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

In court on Tuesday (June 17), the mogul's defense team showed the jury roughly 10 minutes of footage captured during his alleged "freak-offs," or alleged drug-fueled sex parties. Attorney Teny Geragos reportedly brought the videos forward while while cross-examining DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Before playing the videos, they reviewed text messages Diddy and Cassie exchanged, alleging that they support their argument that the alleged freak-offs were consensual.

