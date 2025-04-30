Diddy Wants To Silence Cassie‘s Lawyer With A Gag Order Just Days Before Trial

Diddy wants to impose a gag order on Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, as well as other lawyers working for the prosecution in his upcoming criminal trial. The move comes as a number of attorneys representing alleged victims in cases involving Diddy have spoken with reporters over the last year.

Wigdor, in particular, has spoken publicly about the infamous security camera footage of the Bad Boy mogul allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a hotel in 2016. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," he said in one statement caught by HipHopDX.

The latest move comes after Diddy unsuccessfully attempted to block certain alleged evidence relating to his sex trafficking charges from trial. “It is impossible for the defense to investigate and respond to those new allegations in the next two weeks," his attorneys wrote in a filing obtained by HipHopDX. Judge Arun Subramanian ended up ruling against Diddy.

Diddy Jury Selection

The request for a gag order comes just days before jury selection is set to begin in Diddy's trial. His team has already devised numerous questions they intend to ask potential jurors. As learned by TMZ, they plan to ask several questions about drug use, hip-hop, and more.

"Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" one question reads. Another asks whether they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?" Jury selection will begin on Monday, May 5th, with opening statements coming the week after.