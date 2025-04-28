Diddy's Legal Team Will Ask Potential Jurors About Sex, Drugs, & Much More Ahead Of Trial

Diddy's legal team has prepared a number of questions they intend to ask potential jurors ahead of his upcoming criminal trial. TMZ has obtained several of the questions, which touch on topics of celebrity, sex, drugs, and more.

"There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" Diddy's attorney will ask with one of the questions.

They also plan to ask, "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" as well as whether they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?" Additionally, drug use is another topic the questions will address. "Do you have any personal experiences or opinions about drug or alcohol use or addiction?" will be another.

Jury selection will begin in the case on May 5th. Opening statements are expected to kick off in the following days.

The schedule comes despite Diddy and his lawyers recently requesting a two-month delay in the trial. They complained about a superseding indictment bringing new alleged charges against the Bad Boy mogul and needing more time to prepare.

Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the request, ruling that he didn't want to allow a “fishing expedition” for them to seek even more evidence, as caught by NBC News.

On top of the superseding indictment, Diddy recently added Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, to his team of lawyers. Steel is coming off of the YSL RICO trial in which he successfully defended Thug and helped land him a plea deal to get out of jail.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September of last year. He pleaded not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence in the months since. Being unsuccessful in getting out on bond, he's been awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.