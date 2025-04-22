Diddy’s Hair Dramatically Turns Grey As Sex Trafficking Trial Nears

Diddy’s hair has reportedly turned grey, according to a courtroom sketch from his latest hearing in his ongoing sex trafficking case. The Bad Boy mogul appeared in New York Supreme Court on April 18 for a hearing to request a delay in his approaching trial date.

While there were no cameras present, courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captured Diddy’s new look, as caught by XXL. He still sports short hair, but it appears to be fully grey. He's also got a grey beard as well.

Fans have had plenty to say about the sketch as it's circulated on social media. "No beard dye behind bars champ," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted that the sketch depicts him being a bit thinner. "Damn he lost so much weight," they wrote.

Diddy's team argued that they cannot “in good conscience” go to trial in May as there have been several major changes to the case in recent weeks. For one, the prosecution filed new charges against Diddy in a superseding indictment. Additionally, his legal team added Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, to the case. All-in-all, Diddy and his lawyers wanted the case pushed back two months so they'd have “the necessary time to prepare his defense."

Judge Arun Subramanian ended up denying the request. He argued that the team of four lawyers should be sufficient to prepare in time and he wouldn't let them go on a “fishing expedition” to gather more evidence.

With the request for a delay being denied, Diddy's trial will continue with it's current schedule. Jury selection will begin on May 5th, with opening statements coming a few days later.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September of last year. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence in the months since. While awaiting trial, he's been residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.