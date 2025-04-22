Diddy’s Hair Dramatically Turns Grey As Sex Trafficking Trial Nears

BY Cole Blake 5.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy will still be going on trial in May after his legal team's request for a delay was denied, last week.

Diddy’s hair has reportedly turned grey, according to a courtroom sketch from his latest hearing in his ongoing sex trafficking case. The Bad Boy mogul appeared in New York Supreme Court on April 18 for a hearing to request a delay in his approaching trial date.

While there were no cameras present, courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captured Diddy’s new look, as caught by XXL. He still sports short hair, but it appears to be fully grey. He's also got a grey beard as well.

Fans have had plenty to say about the sketch as it's circulated on social media. "No beard dye behind bars champ," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted that the sketch depicts him being a bit thinner. "Damn he lost so much weight," they wrote.

Diddy's team argued that they cannot “in good conscience” go to trial in May as there have been several major changes to the case in recent weeks. For one, the prosecution filed new charges against Diddy in a superseding indictment. Additionally, his legal team added Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, to the case. All-in-all, Diddy and his lawyers wanted the case pushed back two months so they'd have “the necessary time to prepare his defense."

Judge Arun Subramanian ended up denying the request. He argued that the team of four lawyers should be sufficient to prepare in time and he wouldn't let them go on a “fishing expedition” to gather more evidence.

Read More: Diddy Judge Rules On Motion To Delay Mogul’s Trial By Two Months

Diddy's Trial Date

With the request for a delay being denied, Diddy's trial will continue with it's current schedule. Jury selection will begin on May 5th, with opening statements coming a few days later.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September of last year. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence in the months since. While awaiting trial, he's been residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Read More: Druski Tries To Clear His Name In Diddy Lawsuit By Proving His Humble Beginnings

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Requests Two-Month Delay To His Criminal Trial Following New Charges 1.9K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges In Criminal Case 1321
Diddy Courtroom New Look Federal Trial Arraignment Hip Hop News Music Diddy Shocks The Courtroom With A New Look At Federal Trial's Arraignment 3.3K
Pool / Getty Images Crime R. Kelly Jury To Be Anonymous In New York City Trial: Report 2.0K