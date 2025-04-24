Diddy Is Reportedly Undergoing Major Weight Loss Behind Bars

BY Cole Blake 3.5K Views
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports © Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Diddy appeared in court, earlier this week, to request a postponement of his upcoming trial date on May 5th.

Diddy is reportedly losing weight at a rapid pace behind bars as he awaits trial in his alleged sex trafficking and racketeering case. According to a new report from AllHipHop, the Bad Boy mogul appeared to not only be greying when he appeared in court for a hearing, earlier this week, but also was notably slimmer.

Exact details on the amount of weight Diddy appears to have lost are unclear. In a courtroom sketch from the hearing, artist Jane Rosenberg presented him as being a bit thinner with grey hair.

He appeared in court on April 18 for a hearing to request a delay in his approaching trial date. There were no cameras allowed in the courtroom.

Diddy's legal team, which now includes Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel, argued that they cannot “in good conscience” go to trial in May. Instead, they wanted two more months so they'd have “the necessary time to prepare his defense."

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request, arguing the music executive's team of four lawyers should be sufficient. He remarked that anymore time would give them the opportunity to go on a “fishing expedition” to gather more evidence.

Diddy's Trial Date

For now, Diddy's trial will continue with its current schedule. Jury selection will begin on May 5th, with opening statements coming in the following days.

Diddy's attempt at delaying the trial came after the prosecution put forth a new superseding indictment to introduce one more count of alleged sex trafficking and one more count of alleged transportation to engage in prostitution.

In response to the updated counts, Diddy's legal team said in a statement: "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

Authorities first arrested Diddy back in September 2024. He pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegtions. He's remained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for months since.

