sex trafficking
James Dolan Accused Of Sex Trafficking Masseuse And Leading Her To Harvey Weinstein
Andrew Tate Roasted In New "South Park" Parody
TLC's T-Boz Says Her Daughter Was Almost Sex Trafficked. The hitmaker issued a warning as she shared a story involving her 22-year-old daughter, Chase.
Rapper Yung Corleon Sentenced To 27 Years For Sex Trafficking. One victim, a 14-year-old, was reported missing in September 2019.
Andrew Tate's Security Calls Accusers "Young & Stupid". He stands by Tate and says he was only ever asked to remove women from the compound, not force them to stay.
Andrew Tate's Assets Seized By Romanian Police: Cars, Watches Worth $4 Million. Romanian police confiscated a heap of luxury cars and watches after his arrest was extended.
Andrew Tate Reportedly Bragged About Raping A Woman In New Leaked Audio. The new audio comes from a woman who accused Tate of rape back in 2013.
Andrew Tate Ordered To Remain In Prison On Rape & Trafficking Charges. In a new hearing, a judge extended the Tate brothers' prison stay.
Andrew Tate Allegedly Branded Women With "Owned By Tate" Tattoos. New reports claim Tate inked his alleged victims in places that could clearly be seen while they performed sex acts on video.
Andrew Tate Case: 11 Luxury Cars Worth Millions Seized. The controversial social media influencer remains incarcerated on charges related to sex trafficking & abusing 6 women.
Andrew Tate & His Brother Arrested For Human Trafficking. They have been under investigation since the Spring in connection with the kidnapping of 2 women.
Blac Chyna Claps Back At Ava Louise's Sex Trafficking Claims With Cease And Desist. The TikToker (who previously started an infamous rumour about Ye and Jeffree Star) has accused the mother of two of trying to kidnap her.
R. Kelly's Sister Claims Singer Is The Only Victim In Sex Abuse Trial. R. Kelly's sister refuses to acknowledge his victims, claiming racism played a role in the embattled singer's sex trafficking conviction.
Boosie Badazz Thinks R. Kelly's Sentence Is Too Long: "He Didn't Kill Anyone". Although Boosie says Kelly was wrong for "sexing" young girls, he thinks 30 years is too much time for Kelly's crimes.
R. Kelly's Attorney Calls RICO Charge "Inappropriate". R. Kelly's lawyer plans to appeal his sentence.
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering. After being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
R. Kelly To Be Sentenced For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Crimes. R. Kelly is facing 25 years in prison for his sex trafficking and racketeering conviction.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover, Placed On Suicide Watch Days Before Sentencing. Just two days before being sentenced, Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch "without justification."
Prosecutors Seek 25+ Year Sentence For R. Kelly: "He Lured Young Girls & Boys". In court documents, federal prosecutors stated that Kelly "preyed upon children" for decades and poses a risk.