Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested On Allegations Of Sex Trafficking

Mike Jeffries was arrested for the alleged crimes on Tuesday morning.

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, and two associates have been arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking. According to a new report from CNN, two sources have confirmed that the New York-based indictment references over a dozen alleged counts between December 2008 and March 2015. It alleges the group would recruit men with modeling aspirations for the brand and subject them to drugs and alcohol at parties where they would perform sex acts.

Jeffries, along with his associate, Matthew Smith, will appear in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, this afternoon. The third defendant, James Jacobson, will appear in federal court in St. Paul Minnesota. All three will travel to the Eastern District of New York for their arraignment at a later date.

Mike Jeffries Attends Store Opening On 5th Avenue In New York City

Bob Haboldt, Daniel Romaldes. Annabel Seldorf. Store Architect. Mike Jeffries. Abercrombie & Fitch CEO and Guest (Photo by Michael. Loccisano/FilmMagic for Paul. Wilmot Communications)

Jeffries' attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News in a statement on Tuesday: “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media.” In addition to the arrests, Jeffries along with the brand, Abercrombie & Fitch, are both facing a new lawsuit over the allegations. The lawsuit, which could reach class-action status, alleges the company turned a blind eye to Jeffries' alleged behavior.

Brittany Henderson, the attorney representing the alleged victims in the lawsuit, has released a statement caught by CNBC. It reads: “Today’s arrests are monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals. Their fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again." Be on the lookout for further updates on Mike Jeffries on HotNewHipHop.