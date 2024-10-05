Diddy Case: Court Seals Discovery Material Of Alleged Sex Trafficking From The Public

Both prosecutors and Diddy's team agreed on this.

The federal case against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering just got an important update when it comes to its pre-trial. Moreover, journalist Meghann Cuniff reports that the prosecutors and the defense agreed to seal discovery material in court from the general public, issuing a protective order stating that they cannot post pieces of evidence or counter-evidence online. However, Cuniff clarified that this only applies to pre-trial discovery items that the prosecutors offer to the defense, not to evidence actually presented in a public courtroom. As such, it seems like a protective order is typical for a high-profile case like this before a trial actually gets underway.

"[The court will not disclose] Disclosure Material [from] the defendant or defense counsel, including any successor counsel ("the defense") other than as set forth herein," the Diddy filing reads. "And [Disclosure Material] shall be used by the defense solely for purposes of defending against the charges in the above-captioned case, including but not limited to preparation for trial and any sentencing, appeal, or collateral attack, which was commenced within a year of the exhaustion of the defendant's appellate rights, involving the charges in the above-captioned case. The defense shall not post any Disclosure Material that is not publicly available on the docket in the above-captioned case on any Internet site or network site, including any social media site such as Facebook or Twitter, to which persons other than the parties hereto have access, and shall not disclose any Disclosure Material to the media."

Diddy Case Will Not Publicize Discovery Material In Pre-Trial

In addition, Meghan Cuniff also reported that "the Government has redacted a limited portion of the publicly-filed Proposed Protective Order. The redacted portion describes with particularity discovery material that implicates a victim’s privacy interests," a filing reads. Not only that, but the new judge in this case, Arun Subramanian, told prosecutors and Diddy's team to file a letter together that indicates "the issues that the parties [want to address] at the hearing" ahead of next Thursday's (October 10) status conference.

Meanwhile, Diddy's list of allegations continues to grow as more accusers and alleged victims come forward with their stories.

...