Diddy Case Gets New Judge For Unknown Reasons

What might be going on in the Diddy case?

The federal case against Diddy continues to develop as the number of allegations against him mount outside of it. While there aren't many concrete updates on the trial itself other than his attempts at bail, a mysterious new occurrence has some fans raising their eyebrows. Moreover, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, a new judge will now oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is now presiding over this matter, although there is no explanation as to why Judge Andrew L. Carter left the case at press time. Nevertheless, this new judge has a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and could differ from previous rulings or anticipated timelines.

Speaking of timelines, in Meghann Cuniff's tweet below, you can see a sequence of events based on what has occurred in the Diddy case recently. They entered a notice of appeal for bond on Monday (September 30), with three following actions in the same day. These seem to be the appeal's transmission to the U.S. Court of Appeals, confirmation that they received it and its electronic indexing, and the appearance of attorney Anthony Ricco, another player on Sean Combs' legal team. As for this new judge, the reassignment occurred on Thursday (October 3) per Cuniff's post.

Diddy Has A New Judge

"Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements," a spokesperson for Diddy stated regarding sexual assault accuser English's lawyers retracting from her case against the Bad Boy mogul. "In papers filed with the court today, her former attorneys cited Ms. English’s ‘questionable antics’ and ‘undermining behavior.’