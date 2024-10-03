Diddy Case Gets New Judge For Unknown Reasons

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Show
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Honoree Sean Combs accepts the Hollywood Documentary Award for 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story' onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
What might be going on in the Diddy case?

The federal case against Diddy continues to develop as the number of allegations against him mount outside of it. While there aren't many concrete updates on the trial itself other than his attempts at bail, a mysterious new occurrence has some fans raising their eyebrows. Moreover, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, a new judge will now oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is now presiding over this matter, although there is no explanation as to why Judge Andrew L. Carter left the case at press time. Nevertheless, this new judge has a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and could differ from previous rulings or anticipated timelines.

Speaking of timelines, in Meghann Cuniff's tweet below, you can see a sequence of events based on what has occurred in the Diddy case recently. They entered a notice of appeal for bond on Monday (September 30), with three following actions in the same day. These seem to be the appeal's transmission to the U.S. Court of Appeals, confirmation that they received it and its electronic indexing, and the appearance of attorney Anthony Ricco, another player on Sean Combs' legal team. As for this new judge, the reassignment occurred on Thursday (October 3) per Cuniff's post.

Diddy Has A New Judge

"Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements," a spokesperson for Diddy stated regarding sexual assault accuser English's lawyers retracting from her case against the Bad Boy mogul. "In papers filed with the court today, her former attorneys cited Ms. English’s ‘questionable antics’ and ‘undermining behavior.’

"As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof, and this case is a clear example of that," a representative for Diddy continued. "Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone." This comes as the media confronts other celebrities about their alleged ties to the executive.

...