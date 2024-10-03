Kevin Hart Dodges Diddy Party Questions As Resurfaced Footage Goes Viral

NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles
DIddy &amp; Kevin Hart close out NBA All Star Weekend photos by Thaddaeus McAdams / @KeepitExclusive on IG
Footage of Kevin Hart hosting a Diddy party has been making its rounds online.

Diddy's ongoing legal battle and recent arrest have prompted the public to take a closer look at the mogul's past. He's not the only person under intense scrutiny these days, however. Those who've attended his parties, or otherwise associated with him, are also being called into question. Recently, for example, Kevin Hart was questioned about previously hosting one of his hotel bashes.

Entertainment Tonight spotted the comedian in West Hollywood earlier this week, grabbing dinner with his wife Eniko. “Hey, Kev. When you hosted for Diddy, did you catch any baby oil?” the paparazzo asked him. Of course, this is a reference to Diddy's federal indictment, which revealed that authorities found roughly 1,000 bottles of baby oil on his property. While this revelation has resulted in countless jokes and memes, Hart didn't seem amused by the question.

Kevin Hart Refuses To Answer Questions About Hosting Diddy's 2010 Hotel Party

"You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man,” he said simply. The paparazzo persisted, however, proceeding to ask whether or not he thought the Bad Boy founder was "safe" behind bars. Hart repeated his answer from before, making it clear that he didn't plan on discussing Diddy during his date night. His unenthused response arrives after footage of him hosting a Diddy party at a hotel back in 2010 surfaced online and went viral. The party in question was thrown to celebrate the Diddy-Dirty Money album Last Train to Paris.

As for how Diddy's legal battle is going, attorney Tony Buzbee announced earlier this week that he's representing 120 individuals who plan to take legal action against him. Reportedly, they accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more with some claiming to have been minors during the alleged abuse. What do you think of Kevin Hart's response to being asked about hosting one of Diddy's parties? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

