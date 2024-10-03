Rihanna Laughs At Reporter Who Asks If She Attended Diddy Parties: Watch

The singer was amused.

Diddy knows everybody in the music industry. He's been one of the most well-connected moguls of the last three decades. Anyone who has made it big has been photographed with him, or has interacted with him at some point. Rihanna is no exception. The pop icon was recently leaving a party when journalists approached her and began asking her about the Diddy scandal. She was asked whether she had ever attended one of the mogul's alleged "freak offs," and she gave a characteristically Rihanna answer.

The questions were quick and direct. "Did you attend any of P. Diddy's parties," the singer was asked while being escorted by her security. "Were you involved in any of the 'freak offs'?" It was the second line of questioning that elicited a response. Rihanna couldn't help but crack a smirk, and she can be seen and heard mumbling the phrase "that's crazy" as she gets in her vehicle. The timing of her response was not lost on the journalists, who can be heard laughing behind the camera. The singer might find the whole thing crazy, but this question has seemingly become the norm for fans and journalists.

Rihanna Dismissed The Questions As Being "Crazy"

Rihanna and Diddy have not have many interactions over the years. At least, publicly. They have been photographed together at parties and public events. They exchanged niceties during the 2014 iHeart Radio Music Awards when they were both onstage. Diddy also commented on the domestic abuse that Rihanna suffered at the hands of Chris Brown. Unsurprisingly, the mogul's comments have aged very poorly in light of the allegations made against him. "We know sometimes those relationships get ugly, you know," he said during a 2009 appearance on Ellen.