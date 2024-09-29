Nicki Minaj Bonds With Rihanna Over Being Boy Moms After Her Sweet Video Of RZA

Nicki Minaj had a wholesome reply to the video.

Nicki Minaj reacted to Rihanna's post about being a boy mom on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night. Rihanna had shared a video of her and ASAP Rocky's son, RZA, climbing out of his playpen with the caption: "Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport." Nicki, who is also the mother to her own son, Papa Bear, related to the post.

"Chiiiiiiiiiiiiiii who are you TELLING???!!!!!!" Nicki replied. "I’ve literally had to learn 3 new sports!!! Help! Handsome self. Papa Bear flattened 3 playpens before we gave up on it. They have super human strength & brains and will find away around any & everything." The interaction had fans on social media ecstatic. "RIHNIKA INTERACTION, I’M LIVINGGGGG," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Still can’t believe yall are Mommys now."

Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Attend Tidal's Launch Event

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: (L-R) Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, back in 2022 while Nicki gave birth to Papa Bear in 2020. Rihanna also shared a second son with Rocky named Riot, who was born last year. Rihanna's already said she'd welcome having another child with Rocky, telling Interview magazine, earlier this year, that she hopes it'd be a girl. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she told the outlet.

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Rihanna's Post