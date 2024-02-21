Nicki Minaj's Strawberry Blonde Hair Is Sensational, Femcee Poses For Instagram: Photos

Nicki Minaj had some hip-hop heads worried about her aggressive behaviour toward Megan Thee Stallion at the top of 2024, but now, the Trinidadian is more focused than ever on making the Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour her best yet. She's gearing up to head out on the road at the start of March, and from what we've seen her tease online so far, Minaj and her dancers are fixing to put on an unforgettable show.

On Wednesday (February 21), the "FTCU" hitmaker celebrated hump day by showing off her signature curves in a series of sexy dresses. Minaj looks noticeably mature in the Rushka Bergman-lensed snaps, which also see her swapping out her usual long, black hair in favour of a strawberry blonde colour. "Y'all wanna see a sneak peek of the #PinkFriday2 Gag City World Tour stage?" she asked the Barbz in her caption. "Tour starts on 3/1 in Oakland 🎫."

Nicki Minaj is Already Taking Us to Gag City

For the first few snaps, Minaj posed in a long-sleeve black dress, boasting a bold leg slit in the front. She accessorized with a stunning anklet to match her black and gold heels before changing into a sweetheart-neck blue number with silver jewelry. Midway through today's photo dump, the 41-year-old looks back at the camera while we admire her booty in a unique animal-print gown. On the last slide, Minaj couldn't help but flex the success of her PF2 tour sales so far, including 30,000 tickets in her home state.

Nicki Minaj's Barbz have been steadily growing in number over the past decade, but still, the mother of one continues to learn new things about her listeners. Earlier this week, some things she's noticing about her fans came out via Twitter/X, such as their determination to get revenge on any of her opps, no matter how long it takes. Read what else the Queen of Rap had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

