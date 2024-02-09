Nicki Minaj Previews "Pink Friday 2" Tour Choreography

It goes without saying that the Barbz are pumped for Nicki Minaj's upcoming world tour. The tour, which is in support of her new album Pink Friday 2, kicks off next month in Oakland. Nicki will be accompanied by Monica, making over 50 stops around the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

While fans still have a few more weeks until they can catch Nicki live, she's been sure to give them plenty of updates on social media. Earlier this week, for example, she shared a fun clip of some of her backup dancers rehearsing the choreography for "FTCU." For obvious reasons, the footage left supporters eager to see more. Luckily, Nicki has recently come through with yet another behind-the-scenes peek at what's to come.

Nicki Minaj Rehearses For Tour

In a new clip, Nicki is seen posing in a mirror in a rehearsal space, as dancers behind her run through their choreography. In another short clip, she joins the dancers, showing off some moves of her own. Fans in the comments section are looking forward to seeing what other glimpses Nicki will give them before next month. The tour isn't the only exciting thing Nicki has in the works, however. Earlier this week, she took to social media to preview a new song she has on the way with none other than Burna Boy.

The song in question is a remix of his track “Tested, Approved & Trusted” from I Told Them... “Top shotta never Burna Boy,” Nicki raps. “I been a learner boy/ When you spinnin’ they gon’ hop out with the burner boy/ Don’t get a bad b—h, you earn her, boy.” What do you think of Nicki Minaj previewing her Pink Friday 2 World Tour choreography on social media? Are you looking forward to seeing what she comes up with onstage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

