Nicki Minaj Previews Burna Boy Remix: Watch

Nicki Minaj is still hot off of the success of her album Pink Friday 2, and it looks like the hitmaker has even more in store for fans. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to tease a new remix of Burna Boy's I Told Them... track, “Tested, Approved & Trusted.” It's unclear when the full version could arrive, but fans are pumped regardless.

“Top shotta never Burna Boy,” Nicki raps. “I been a learner boy/ When you spinnin’ they gon’ hop out with the burner boy/ Don’t get a bad b—h, you earn her, boy.” The Barbz are certainly here for the first-time collab, and sounding off in Nicki's comments section. "BURNA X NICKI MINAJ !!! WOW," one fan writes. Another says, "Yo!!! Nicki you and Burnaboy need to shut down stadiums with this song!!!"

Nicki Minaj Teases “Tested, Approved & Trusted” Remix

Upcoming music is hardly the only exciting thing going on in the world of Nicki, however. She's also currently gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which is scheduled to kick off next month. Nicki will perform in cities around the U.S., Canada, and Europe until July accompanied by Monica. Earlier this week, she even gave the Barbz a taste of what's to come on Instagram Live, previewing the choreography for "FTCU."

Nicki's also still celebrating the success of her new non-Megan Thee Stallion diss track, "Big Foot." The song debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop song chart. U.S. fans streamed the song more than 10.6 million times in its first week. What do you think of Nicki Minaj teasing a remix of Burna Boy's song, “Tested, Approved & Trusted”? Are you looking forward to hearing the full version? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

