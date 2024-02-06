Nicki Minaj Tour Rehearsal Footage Shows "FTCU" Choreography: Watch

Nicki Minaj took a lengthy hiatus from music between 2018's Queen and 2023's Pink Friday 2. Since the latter finally arrived, however, she's hardly taken her foot off the industry's neck, between tapping legends like 50 Cent, Monica, and Keyshia Cole to join her on the deluxe cut, to preparing for her quickly approaching World Tour. Members of The Barbz already have their tickets, and while they wait for Minaj to hit the road, they've been keeping a close eye on her social media for hints of what's to come.

For the most part, late January and early February have been about responding to Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" single. The Queen of Rap's "Big Foot" diss track clapping back at her nemesis received mixed reactions online, but she hasn't let that stop her from continuing to fuel the fire. After Meg took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, Minaj turned her attention back to Gag City, which she's been previewing bits of on Instagram Live.

Nicki Minaj is Getting Gag City Ready for Us

Earlier this week, the mother of one gave a look at how choreography is coming together. Arguably the most popular song from PF2, "FTCU" obviously has an eye-catching routine lined up, though Minaj didn't show how her dance moves are looking in comparison to her backup performers, who seem to be putting in serious work.

Now that Nicki Minaj has turned her focus away from Megan Thee Stallion and back toward her impending tour, a few other femcees have stepped up to carry on the baton of hip-hop drama. After Ice Spice went viral with her first single of 2024, Latto is planning to drop hers, called "Sunday Service" on New Music Friday (February 9), and hip-hop heads are speculating whether or not she'll diss the Bronx baddie. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

