Latto's "Sunday Service" Dropping Friday, Single Might Diss Ice Spice

January's chaos proved that 2024 has the potential to be a wild year, and February is only furthering that theory. Last month the hip-hop world saw Nicki Minaj lash out at Megan Thee Stallion over the latter's "HISS" diss track, and the drama from that is still unfolding. Of course, the Houston Queen of Rap broke several records on Spotify after Minaj shot back at her nemesis with "Big Foot." Now, it's Ice Spice and Latto who are carrying on the femcee feud baton, as the blonde beauty gears up to drop her "Sunday Service" single this week.

On Monday (February 5), the 777 artist revealed the cover art for her first solo track of the year. It sees Latto posting braless in a white tank top and dark wash jeans, golden accessories around her neck, wrist, and fingers, along with a pair of hoops in her ears. The Atlanta-based baddie's hair was worn in a curly updo, and her eyes were blacked out with a rectangular bar. As many are pointing out online, Latto's background is a wall of photos of other rap divas, such as Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, GloRilla, and Coi Leray, whose eyes are also blocked off in a similar fashion

Read More: Latto Hits Ice Spice's Home Of The Bronx For New Music Video Shoot, Fans React

Is "Sunday Service" an Ice Spice Diss?

"Since she wanna be in the background so bad… Latto said HERE 😂," one person wrote, referencing a viral video where the redhead's "Pretty Girl" visual plays behind her opp previewing new music with eyebrow-raising bars.

Ice Spice doesn't seem too worried about Latto at this point in her career, though she and Nicki Minaj are likely fed up with the Grammy Awards after this year's slip-up. The femcee duo was accidentally named the winner of the Best Rap Song prize, though Killer Mike took home the trophy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH this weekend to stream "Sunday Service."

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go Wild

[Via]