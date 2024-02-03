Latto Hits Ice Spice's Home Of The Bronx For New Music Video Shoot, Fans React

While there's no real or outward instances of a feud between these femcees, the optics certainly don't paint them in a friendly light.

Out of all the unconfirmed yet spicy and speculated rap beefs out right now, Ice Spice and Latto is one that many fans think will boil over soon. Of course, these are all just rumors based on alleged subliminals, social media shots, and more interpretations. However, even though this is firmly riding the gossip train, we can't deny that the signs are getting clearer and easier to draw connections between. For example, the 777 star was recently spotted filming a music video in the Like..? hitmaker's neighborhood of the Bronx. Complete with a gaggle of security trucks and onlookers, we'll see whether the resulting product furthers this or if it's just a coincidence.

Furthermore, folks in the comments sections of posts below are pointing out how this isn't really a violent or hostile issue, and thus, this doesn't mean what it would mean in another scenario. Still, it's curious how this connection falls amid the context of previous alleged back-and-forths between the two. Does Latto want this to be a statement or to bait Ice Spice into a lyrical spar? Or are we just reading too deeply into the whole thing -– or misinterpreting an olive branch, perhaps?

Latto Is In The Bronx For A Music Video, And Ice Spice Fans Are Heated

Overall, nothing would make us happier than these femcees dropping a hot track together to dispel these claims. Whether there were issues before or not, it would be great to see what this would represent for the rap genre, particularly for women within it, as female rap beef seems so common and exploited these days. Sure, some instances (like the current war between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj) are much more direct and fair game. But as folks pick sides in that battle (and we all know where Ice Spice and Latto stand), it ends up creating and adding to unnecessary division.

Another Angle

Meanwhile, the last instance of these two young artists throwing shots at each other had to do with a song snippet that released this weekend. Until they clear the air one way or another, we'll have to stay on the speculative tip. But here's hoping that no one has to step over another to get a leg up in the game. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Latto and Ice Spice.

