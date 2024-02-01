Latto Seemingly Picks Sides In Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Latto is an artist who has exploded in terms of popularity over the last few years, and for very good reason. Overall, she has come through with some very exciting projects, singles, and features. Her fans absolutely love her, and they continue to support everything she does. However, she has not been shy about engaging in rap beef from time to time. Some records and some bars have been speculated on over the last year or so. For instance, it seems like she has a back-and-forth going with Ice Spice.

Moreover, she has had a feud with Nicki Minaj. Nicki has her hands full right now as she is going toe-to-toe with none other than Megan Thee Stallion. Meg dropped "Hiss" last Monday and on Monday morning, Nicki hit back with "Big Foot." Now, "Hiss" is on its way to becoming the biggest song in the entire country. It is on track for #1 on Billboard, which would be massive as Meg has never achieved a solo number-one hit. With that said, Latto is now seemingly taking a side in all of this.

Latto Weighs In

Thanks to The Shade Room, we got to spot a comment from Latto that was left under a recent Megan Thee Stallion post. In this comment, she writes "U making us proud Meg." This comment may not be an exact declaration, although when you take all of the context into consideration, the message seems pretty clear. Overall, fellow artists have been taking sides, albeit in subtle ways. For now, it seems like the court of public opinion remains on Meg's side. Whether or not that changes at all, still remains to be seen.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are still at odds, and while things have died down a tad, that could change very soon. Let us know what you think of this feud, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

