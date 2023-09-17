Latto’s Atlanta United Appearance Gets The Crowd Riled Up

Atlanta United absolutely destroyed a Messi-less Inter Miami 5-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, the result was quickly forgotten thanks to the home team's guest of honor. Latto was in Atlanta for the star-studded matchup. The Columbus rapper was dressed in an Atlanta jersey and Daisy Dukes and hyped up the raucous crowd of diehard fans. She led the fans in various chants throughout the game. Her presence appeared to really get the crowd going.

With the win, Atlanta United solidified their position in the MLS Eastern Conference. They currently have 45 points and hold sixth position, with a seventh overall position in the Supporters Cup standings. Meanwhile, the loss ended Miami's hot start to their Messi era. The team has won three of their last four games and rocketed up the standings. However, with Messi sidelined amid some somewhat concerning availability issues, Miami were thoroughly beaten.

Latto Beefs With Coi Leray...Again

Meanwhile, away from Atlanta, Latto had some Boston beef. On the "Peaches & Eggplants" remix, Latto dropped a bar about former journalist and music industry icon Benzino ("give me that neck like Benzino, give me that neck like, 'where it go?'"). Given that Benzino is Coi Leray's father, Leray took it as another slight in their ongoing beef. "If you need to go viral, just mention my name. It works every time [kissing emojis]. enjoy !" Leray wrote on Twitter. The two rappers have been beefing on and off over the year.

Meanwhile, Leray and her father bonded over the beef. Their relationship has been rocky over the years but this appeared to be a bonding moment for them. "She admires u. They all do. Just stay focused," Benzino told his daughter. Furthermore, he added that he has "the most famous neck on Earth." Leray was quick to note how these things keep bringing them together. "I love how these lil stupid situations bring us together haha on positive note! Hope you having a good day I love you."

