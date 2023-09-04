Latto Posts Instagram Photo Dump From Drake Concert

Celebrities have been showing up at Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour all summer. There are too many instances to count of famous singers, actors, athletes, reality TV stars, and more in attendance to see Drizzy’s show. Over the weekend Latto became the most recent when she took her sister to the show. Now in a new Instagram photo dump, she shared plenty of memories from the night with fans.

“American ExpreeeeEeeeeEeeeess ur loooooove to meeee,” the caption of her post reads. It’s a reference to Drake’s song “Search & Rescue” which hit number 2 on the Hot 100 earlier this year and is still on the charts now at number 38. In the pics, she sports a matching black Nike top and shorts which are accented with an impressive array of expensive-looking jewelry. The post follows long-running rumors that Latto could be secretly dating 21 Savage and fans in the comments are well aware. “It’s her supporting her man,” reads one of the top responses to the post. Check out the entire photo dump below.

Latto At The “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Last month, Latto declared her own song “Put It On Da Floor Again” as the best song of the summer. She originally released the track “Put It On Da Floor” earlier this year before recruiting Cardi B for a remix. The resulting track became a top 20 hit on the Hot 100 and has also stuck around for quite a while, turning up at number 42 this week.

She also earned her first-ever number-one hit on the Hot 100 earlier this year. Her collaboration with BTS member and K-pop superstar Jung Kook debuted at the number-one spot. She is still the only rapper to appear on any number-one hit song this year, a feat which could soon change as Doja Cat eyes a chart-topping hit next week. What do you think of Latto showing up at a Drake show to watch her rumored bf 21 Savage perform? Let us know in the comment section below.

