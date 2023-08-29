Latto Shows Off Plaques, Sports Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Latto looks more confident than ever in a recent post on social media. On Monday(August 28), the Atlanta rap star took to Instagram to show off her curvaceous figure. Donning a slinky, all-back lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand, she leaves little to the imagination. Latto also used the collage post to show off record plaques she’s racked up over the years. Celebrities and fans alike filled the rapper’s comment section, showing their appreciation.

“#Sliving,” wrote Paris Hilton, which is internet slang for slaying and living your best life. “BIG LATTO,” rapper Tia Corrine replied. Even rap legend Rakim commented on the 24-year-old’s comments to share fire emojis. While Gloss Up dropped off a couple of heart-eye emojis.

Latto Seems To Be Living Her Best Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

The rapper recently shared a post in a gold bikini, channeling an island vibe. She also used the post to promote her recent single, “Unavailable,” with Afrobeats star Davido. “Unavailable, unapproachable, out of reach / I got ninety-nine problems and it’s never me,” she raps on the track. “Out here dragging that wagon like a f**king G / You took everything from me but accountability, tuh,” Latto’s lyrics continue. The rapper has been releasing a string of hit singles as of late. She recently reached a Spotify milestone thanks to her collab with South Korean singer Jungkook.

The track “Seven” has become the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in global Spotify history. In other related news, during a June interview with Cosmopolitan, Latto opened up about her vision of the future. She admitted to wanting to transition into acting as well as model her career after Rihanna. “I want to get in my acting bag, because I see myself going out like Rihanna. I don’t see myself doing music forever. Maybe it has to do with the fact that I’ve been doing it for so long already. Sometimes you just want more. I just did my first little acting gig the other day and I fell in love with that.8 I like more serious roles.”

Read More: Latto’s Lowkey Lover Is Missing Her, Sends Private Jet To Pick Rapper Up

[via]