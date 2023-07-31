Latto’s Lowkey Lover Is Missing Her, Sends Private Jet To Pick Rapper Up: Watch

As a woman in the public eye, Latto has become accustomed to sharing most of her life with the world. However, one thing she tries to keep more private than most is her love life. The 777 hitmaker has no problem showing off how she’s been spoiled by her man during their time together. Still, she’s reluctant to reveal his identity to the world. It’s long been speculated that 21 Sav is the man who owns her heart at this time. Of course, neither party is quite ready to confirm that news with their fans.

We may see them as more than “Wheelie” collaborators in the future, but for now, Latto is happy to keep things lowkey. Well, as lowkey as two huge names in the rap game possibly can, that is. Over the weekend, the blonde beauty had yet another major flex to share with the internet, proudly revealing that her beau went the extra mile by sending a private jet to come pick her up.

Latto is a Woman in Love

One thing about Latto’s man, he gonna send that private jet when he miss her 😍 pic.twitter.com/0epmQ7ypFg — Latto’s Destiny 🐰🎰 (@LattosDestiny) July 30, 2023

“One thing about my ni**a — he gon’ send the jet for me when he miss me!” Latto yelled while hopping out of her car and onto the runway. There, she proceeded to twerk up a storm before running up the stairs of the aircraft, her black thong peeking up over the sides of her cargo pants. As HipHopDX reports, most of the online speculation continues to suggest that 21 is responsible for sending the jet. However, there are those who think that Future could be romancing their favourite rap diva too.

Latto looked happier than ever when hopping on that jet to see her mystery man, so it’s likely she wasn’t too bothered by Coi Leray’s apparent diss this past weekend. The Boston native hit the studio to get some things off her chest recently, and seemingly took aim at her contemporary after their minor spat a few weeks back. Hear what Coi’s been cooking up at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

