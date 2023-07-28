Coi Leray Shares New Snippet That Shades Latto

Earlier today Coi Leray took to TikTok to share a snippet of new music with her fans. The nearly 30-second teaser did certainly click with some fans. But most of the discussion surrounding the song had less to do with the track itself and more with one particular lyric. “Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag” she seems to say in the snippet. It didn’t take long for fans to notice the lyric and attach it to an ongoing beef the two rappers have from earlier this year. Latto’s hit song “Put It On Da Floor” contains a lyric aimed at Coi. The song contains the bar “blunts big as Coi Leray,” which Coi took as an insult of her body.

Now she appears to be swinging back on this new song. It wouldn’t be the first retaliation she delivered as a result of Latto’s lyric. Her initial reaction came in a series of angry tweets aimed at the “Big Energy” rapper and her fans. Unfortunately for Coi, many online still aren’t taking her side. The comments under a repost of her new snippet mostly tear her up for not even understanding Latto’s original diss. “She still doesn’t understand the lyric.. LAWDDDDDD,” reads the top comment. “Does Coi feel better now that she got that out? Can she finally put it to rest? Cause I swear it was never that deep lol,” says another.

Coi Leray Hits Back At Latto In New Snippet

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks Coi Leray has used her social media to start discussion among fans. In a post made to Instagram a few weeks ago, she showed off her twerking while calling herself the “queen of versatility.” Much of the debate surrounding the post involved whether or not she had earned that title. She followed it up just a few days later with a series of attention-grabbing fit pics. Even then some of her haters couldn’t help but point out how great she looked.

