Coi Leray Gives Sheer Fashion In New Photo Dump

Coi Leray is no stranger to treating her fans to Instagram gems. Just last week she took to the platform to post an attention-grabbing twerking video. She also used the opportunity to describe herself as the “Queen Of Versatility,” which fans debated in the replies. Now she’s once again treating fans to some new content. This time it’s more of a life update. A series of pictures featuring Coi and what she’s been up to recently. Highlights include a pair of gorgeous outfits, a cameo from Busta Rhymes, and a casual private jet shot. Celebs like Rubi Rose and Karrueche took to the comments to show their love for Coi.

Earlier this year Coi Leray released her second studio album Coi. The album’s feature list initially confused fans, sporting appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santata, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Despite Coi’s rising star power, the album produced underwhelming sales. It sold just 10k in its first week and only debuted at number 102 on the Billboard 200. Both were lower than expectations and both were a step back from her debut album Trendsetter. That came as a particular surprise to fans following the track “Players” becoming her biggest hit to date. After first being released last year the track was a mainstay of the Hot 100 early on in 2023.

Coi Leray Shares A Pic Dump

Many fans blamed Coi Leray’s label for the failings of her sophomore album. They cited the lack of promotion at events like the BET Awards and the awkward feature list as ways the project was sabotaged. At the very least, Coi herself doesn’t seem to be particularly bothered by the numbers.

Part of that may have to do with the fact that she’s already a part of another hit song this year. The David Guetta song “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” has been a mainstay in the back end of the Hot 100 for most of the year and features both Coi Leray and Anne-Marie. What do you think of Coi Leray’s new Instagram pic dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

