Since she first announced her sophomore album back in the spring, Coi Leray has been buzzing with excitement. Her debut, Trendsetter, hit DSPs a little more than a year before, and while it didn’t perform as well as expected commercially, it still turned many heads the Boston native’s way. She hasn’t had a hard time keeping them there since, from her energetic performances that put some of her contemporaries to shame to her often NSFW outfits at Fashion Weeks across the globe.

Unfortunately for Coi, her self-titled second album suffered a similar fate to its predecessor. Thankfully, the 26-year-old has kept a positive attitude after finding out she sold 10K album equivalent units during her first week out. Oldheads like Boosie Badazz showed the rising star plenty of love, even suggesting that she should’ve moved upwards of 100K. For her part, Leray continues to shine her light bright, most recently teaming up with Essence for a stunning photo shoot that shows the “Blick Blick” himaker at her best.

Read More: Coi Leray Drops New Album, “COI”

Coi Leray Glows in New Essence Photo Shoot

The first image Leray picked for her carousel puts the entirety of her toned midriff on display, along with some cheeky underboob. She confidently gazed off into the distance as the photographer snapped away, her beautiful face sporting a sultry, pink makeup look. Another outfit from the shoot had the Trendsetter channelling her inner diva, throwing her black hair into a curly, messy bun over rose-tinted shades and massive hoop earrings. She paired a dark-wash denim mini skirt with a bra top in the same fabric, as well as a cropped bomber jacket.

With the many thirst traps and stunning selfies Coi Leray has posted so far this Hot Girl Summer, it’s not surprising to find out she’s got many suitors sliding in her DMs. Among them is Power actor Gianni Paolo, who told TMZ he was left on read after sending a bold message to the rap diva recently. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Coi Leray Left “Power” Actor Gianni Paolo’s Flirtatious DM On Read

[Via]