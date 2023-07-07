The last high-profile relationship Coi Leray was in was with Pressa, though they went their separate ways some time ago. Prior to the Canadian, the “Bops” hitmaker was also linked to Blueface and Trippie Redd, proving that she doesn’t exactly have a type, though she does seem to be into fellow creatives – specifically rappers – and men with melanin. This was further confirmed during a new TMZ interview with Gianni Paolo, in which the Power actor revealed that Leray recently left him on read.

“Team single for life — unless it’s Coi Leray,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “I mean she left me on read a couple weeks ago, which is cr*zy.” It seems Paolo didn’t take a subtle approach when shooting his shot with the Boston baddie. “I just said like, ‘You’re my wife’ — that’s the opening line always. So, I said that. [She] viewed that, viewed my whole story — and I was like damn,” he reflected while wearing a 50 Cent shirt and shades.

Gianni Paolo is Crushing Hard on Coi Leray

After facing rejection from Leray, Paolo shared the DMs with co-star Michael Rainey Jr., who said, “Damn, that’s cold.” Apparently, the Rhode Island-born star had been chatting with his crush the week before, but things suddenly went cold. Power producer Fif didn’t advise Gianni on the big move, but the latter did make it clear he’s down for the “Candy Shop” hitmaker to work some magic. “50 if you can set me up with Coi Leray, let’s go — let’s get it going,” he eagerly shared, noting that he already has an extravagant first date planned.

She may have left Gianni Paolo on read, but Coi Leray certainly didn’t give Boosie Badazz the same treatment when he showed support for her new COI album. Despite only selling 10K copies in its first week out, the Louisana native believes his young friend should have done numbers three times those with her sophomore effort. Read everything Boosie had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

