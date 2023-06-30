Beef between the “BMF” cast and the “Power” cast is nothing new at this point, and it’s been to varying degrees of playfulness. Despite them both coming from more or less the same creative mind, namely 50 Cent, there’s still friendly and not-so-friendly debates between the two groups over which show is better. Well, that might be a misspeak, because it’s evolved further into a question of status, success, and private planes. Moreover, Lil Meech just posted an Instagram video of the “BMF” crew on what appears to be a private jet with luxury bags and items. Not only that, but Meech claimed that he’s “never seen” any of the folks from “Power,” naming Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. specifically, living this large.

Of course, both shows are hugely successful and popular, so at a certain point, it’s like grasping at straws. Regardless, especially for Lil Meech and the rest of the cast and crew of both shows, that competition is something that fuels them to come back stronger in the next season. As such, maybe this is the kind of attitude that other shows should have at each other, the same way that a competitive edge pushes some other professions into greatness. Still, the material flexes are some of the most cheeky in this regard, and fans shouldn’t take them too seriously.

Lil Meech’s Private Jet Flex On The “Power” Cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyMixtapez (@mymixtapez)

For Lil Meech in particular, he already has a lot more on his mind after finding breakout massive success with “BMF.” A lot of that recently revolved around drama concerning his relationship with Summer Walker. Their goings-on, cute boo’d-up pics on social media, and their drama with other celebrities resulted in a lot of conversation around them. Whether it’s for their responses or for people trying to bring them down, they always find a way to brush things off and make a statement in the process.

For example, their most recent feud was with Jess Hilarious, as Meech leaked DMs she sent him after she called him “musty.” Clearly they don’t mind airing out their dirty laundry for all to see, which makes them an online menace. Maybe they will turn over a new leaf in the future, or keep engaging with all the smoke. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Meech.

