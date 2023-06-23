During a recent radio appearance, Jess Hilarious discussed ongoing drama surrounding allegations that Lil Meech was cheating on Summer Walker. She shared her thoughts, insisting that the allegations are true and advising him to “keep cheating” on Walker so fans can get some good music out of it. She further went on to claim that Lil Meech is “smelly,” leading the couple to respond.

The pair clearly didn’t appreciate her comments, firing back back by posting DMs Lil Meech had previously received from the comedian. “How I stink but this unstable creature @jesshilarious_official in my DMs trying to get chose?” Lil Meech responded. He added, “I see why U mad now,” alongside laughing emojis. “This is a crazy world we live in.” He then claimed that Jess Hilarious must “like smelly n****s.” Meech’s girlfriend, Summer Walker, also chimed in to defend him. “Thirsty a*s girl must have caught amnesia,” she explained, “worried about my DMs & forgot about these.“

Jess Hilarious Explains The DMs

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Jess Hilarious discussed the drama. “It was a lot,” she reveals. She went on to claim that she was never trying to get with Lil Meech, insisting that he’s not her type. She explained that she was having a birthday party in Baltimore that she wanted him to attend, which explains why she asked him if he was in town. “I know he was stinking even more reaching that far,” she says about the accusations. “I think that he’s dope doing his dad’s role,” she adds, “I was complimenting [him].”

Recently, Walker shared another message about the situation on social media, where she calls Jess Hilarious “a really weird a*s b*tch.” “What Black woman hopes another Black woman keeps getting cheated on?” she wrote in an Instagram Story, “That’s dark.” She went in on the comedian, telling her “You’d think being so ugly you’d try to be sweeter.“

