Jess Hilarious recently weighed in on ongoing drama surrounding Lil Meech’s cheating allegations. The comedian claimed to believe that his girlfriend, Summer Walker, was “doing too much” by sharing the alleged other woman’s DMs on social media. “He cheatin’ on you,” she says. She further advises Lil Meech to “keep cheating” on Walker, claiming that fans will get better music from the artist that way. She went on to call Lil Meech “smelly,” and he clearly felt that it was a step too far.

“How I stink but this unstable creature @jesshilarious_official in my DMs trying to get chose?” Lil Meech commented. “I see why U mad now,” he said, adding laughing emojis. “This is a crazy world we live in.” He went on to say he guesses Jess Hilarious “likes smelly n****s.” Summer Walker also chimed into the madness, calling the situation sad. “Thirsty a*s girl must have caught amnesia,” she wrote, “worried about my DMs & forgot about these.“

Jess Hilarious Disses Lil Meech

Lil Meech also took to Instagram to share screenshots of DMs sent to him by Jess Hilarious. “I’m so proud of you!!” her first message sent in December of 2021 reads, “You were made for this sh*t and to do so much more after this.” The flattering DM was followed by one where she asks Lil Meech if he’s “still in Baltimore.” It appears as though Jess Hilarious has switched up, and the couple is not having it.

Jess Hilarious received some backlash again recently, after appearing to defend Russell Simmons amid his abuse allegations. His ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Aoki recently accused him of threatening their lives and being emotionally abusive. “Every story got three sides,” the comedian weighed in. She went on to accuse Simmons’ family members of trying to “destroy” him, also claiming that his daughter was being “disrespectful” for coming forward.

