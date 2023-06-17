Lil Meech hopped on social media today to defend himself against rumors that he had an affair. The actor is currently in a relationship with R&B singer Summer Walker. The Shade Room shared DMs between him and the alleged other woman, and he raced to the comments section. “Y’all need help and will believe anything,” he begins his response. He adds, “Summer ain’t going no where so everybody can go back to their f*cked up lives and keep hating we on vacation.”

The DMs appear to show a conversation between a woman named Anisa Ali Abdu and Lil Meech. In the messages, he asks her to “make a story” up about the two being “homies.” Abdu was also seen wearing Lil Meech’s chain in her Instagram story. Summer Walker took to Instagram to respond to the situation. She posted screenshots between her and Abdu on her story recently, where she asks the woman how she knows her boyfriend. In the DMs, Abdu claims that her and Lil Meech “don’t know each other at all,” to which Walker replies, “how’d you end [up] with his chain on.”

Woman Claims She Had An Affair With Lil Meech

Walker later posted on her Instagram story, telling people to stop talking about the situation. “There’s a million more things y’all could be worried about than me & this man,” she writes. Walker adds, “It’s been like 3 days now, let’s hang it tf up.” This started fan speculation on the current status of the couple. According to reports, Lil Meech denied the accusations of an affair, telling an outlet “Stop posting cap that ugly a** girl ain’t my girl. “My body guard let his girl put my chain on and I fired his a** the same day.”

Abdu then responded, saying “Lol I’m not ugly first of all MashaAllah,” on her Instagram story. She continued, “Second, the security guard def got no action cut it out. Third, let’s not play, when you called Summer Walker on FT who did you take upstairs to the Ritz?”

[Via]