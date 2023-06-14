Summer Walker is back, and a new EP means that a whole lot of people are paying attention to her relationship with Lil Meech. Of course, that was already the case, but given Clear 2: Soft Life‘s themes of relationship healing, seeing the singer in a relationship is bound to raise flags. Still, the two consistently brush off the haters and seem to continue to have a great time together. In a new picture that surfaced online, the R&B star sits down and clutches onto the “BMF” actor’s leg. For some reason, people thought this was enough reason to bash on her in the comments, but that’s just the nature of social media, after all.

Still, that’s not to say that the two don’t have their moments where communication can be tough. For example, Lil Meech recently joked about his boo “watching Maury too much” after Summer Walker sent him accusatory texts when he didn’t respond fast enough to the first one. That’s a situation a lot of people can probably relate to, though not many have the advantage of reaching out to a security guard or agent to confirm. Regardless, it made for a pretty funny revelation and one that just adds to the couple’s cute appearance on the Gram.

Read More: Summer Walker Net Worth 2023: What Is The R&B Songbird Worth?

Summer Walker & Lil Meech Are As Boo’d Up As Ever

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old screen star stood by his relationship after his friends clowned him for being too lover-dovey on FaceTime with her. What’s more is that such security is seemingly helping both parties out, especially when it comes to the “New Type” singer’s romantic past. During her appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast, Summer Walker credited Shenseea for apparently changing her ex London On Da Track’s ways.

“Shenseea, shout out to you, b***h,” Summer Walker expressed. “After she got in the picture, he started acting right. I was like, ‘Thank God, n***a done moved on.’ It was wild in the beginning.” The former couple engaged in nasty social media beef amid trying to co-parent their daughter. Fortunately, it seems that they’re both in a much happier place, and hopefully Meech is a positive influence in that sense, too. For more on Summer Walker and Lil Meech and the latest news on their endeavors, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Summer Walker “Clear 2: Soft Life” Review