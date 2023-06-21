Jess Hilarious has shared her thoughts on the recent public drama among Russell Simmons and his family. She shared that she believes the drama shouldn’t be put online for the world to see, further criticizing his ex-wife and daughter for exposing his behavior. “I feel like Aoki and Kimora [are] just like, ‘destroy, destroy, destroy,” she revealed. The comedian says that the public should hear Russell’s side of the story before making any judgments on the situation. “Every story got three sides,” she explains. She additionally compared the Simmons’ situation to the feud between Master P and his son, Romeo Miller. “Romeo was still respectful,” she says, “Like, he wasn’t disrespectful to his dad.”

Simmons was recently exposed by his ex wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, for allegedly abusive behavior. “I’m so sorry to have to do this,” Kimora wrote in an Instagram Story, “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives.” She continued, “I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied, threatened, or afraid.” She then shared a disturbing clip of him screaming at their daughter, Aoki, on FaceTime. Kimora additionally shared a screenshot where Aoki claims that she no longer speakers to her father due to him giving her panic attacks.

Jess Hilarious Says The Public Needs To Hear Russell’s Side Of The Story

Aoki continued in the messages to Russell, “Every time I spoke to you, you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can’t even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED.” The 20-year-old went on to tell her father, “I am your child, not your lawyer, your ex-wife, any of it. I can do nothing. Yet you yell at me like it’s my fault.”

Russell Simmons later took to Instagram to respond to the accusations, telling his daughters “I love you guys more then I love myself.” “We grow through adversity and struggle,” he further stated, “God is driving and he is working on you.”

