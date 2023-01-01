After a messy back-and-forth, fans everywhere hoped that one of rap’s most important families would reconcile. Furthermore, Romeo and Master P delivered and put aside their differences as son and father in the holiday season. They previously called each other out on social media for their handling of daughter and sister Tytyana Miller. In the few weeks since that exchange, they seem to have made amends.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 08: (L-R) Master P and Romeo Miller arrive as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Furthermore, both artists made Instagram posts to acknowledge the reconciliation. Moreover, Romeo wrote about the struggles of family, what kept him going, and the love he has for his father.

“In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes,” he wrote. “No one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus.

Y'all be in everyone's business and y'all family structures be in shambles . Leave Romeo and Master P alone — Two Toned Jon Snow 🇹🇹🇩🇴 (@KidRehabJr) January 1, 2023

“My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines!” he continued. “It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family. Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

Moreover, he concluded “No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l’amour (love) et pardonner (forgive).”

Meanwhile, Master P’s post showed him taking self-accountability as a father and looking forward to healing with his family.

“Happy New Years 2023 is all about ‘Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead..” he wrote. “Pressing toward the Goal’ Philippians 3:13 As a parent, I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place. @romeomiller and to all of my kids We All We Got!”

Still, what do you think of Romeo and Master P coming together after their differences? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest squashed beef, reconciliations, and healing in the community.